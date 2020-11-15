NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund GBP (NBLS.L) (LON:NBLS) Stock Price Down 1%

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund GBP (NBLS.L) (LON:NBLS)’s stock price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 81.50 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 81.50 ($1.06). 274,506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,534,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.30 ($1.08).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 80.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 79.95.

About NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund GBP (NBLS.L) (LON:NBLS)

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

