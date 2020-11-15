Nelson N. S. Chun Sells 31,291 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Stock

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) insider Nelson N. S. Chun sold 31,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $497,526.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,677.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ALEX stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $23.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.13.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.25). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,271,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 177,801 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 52,065 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 112,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 576,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 32,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

ALEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.