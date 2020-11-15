Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nesco Holdings I Inc. is a provider of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications and rail markets primarily in North America. It also offers maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. Nesco Holdings I Inc., formerly known as Capitol Investment Corp. IV, is based in Fort Wayne, United States. “

Get Nesco alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NSCO. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Nesco in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nesco from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ NSCO opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69. Nesco has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nesco by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 26,504 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Nesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty equipment rental solutions. It operates through the Equipment Rental and Sales (ERS); and Parts, Tools, and Accessories (PTA) segments. The ERS segment offers specialty equipment rental solutions to customers including electric utilities, telecom operators, railroad operators, and related contractors.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nesco (NSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.