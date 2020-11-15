NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NTAP. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.20. NetApp has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 195.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 850,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after purchasing an additional 562,559 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 10.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 9,925.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,862 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 24,614 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,241,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

