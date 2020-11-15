New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 5,353 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $39,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,444,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $1,647,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 90.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 188.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total value of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,921.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Zenner acquired 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,244,661.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th.

NYSE:WST opened at $290.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.77, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $124.53 and a one year high of $305.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

