New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Rockwell Automation worth $38,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $1,851,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $2,476,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 31.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $4,946,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,624.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total transaction of $78,387.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,411 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,728 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROK opened at $239.78 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $267.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROK shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.28.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.