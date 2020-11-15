New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $38.47 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 824,412 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,712 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Las Vegas Sands worth $38,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,125,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $506,648,000 after buying an additional 8,030,972 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $206,108,000 after buying an additional 2,412,771 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,829,531 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $132,026,000 after buying an additional 1,961,116 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,474,444 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $112,687,000 after buying an additional 759,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,121,936 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $96,633,000 after buying an additional 81,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Union Gaming Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.52.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $58.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of -58.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $74.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average is $48.05.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.