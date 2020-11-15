New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $38.72 Million Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,963 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.56% of Morningstar worth $38,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.9% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 21.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 4.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Morningstar by 7.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MORN stock opened at $206.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.31. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.59 and a 52 week high of $215.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

In other Morningstar news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 31,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $6,643,015.20. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $3,625,005.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,644,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,451,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,728 shares of company stock valued at $52,086,957. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

