New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $39.32 Million Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 517,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 79,174 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.31% of GoDaddy worth $39,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDDY. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 57.6% in the second quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,654,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,306,000 after buying an additional 604,444 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 33.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,498,000 after purchasing an additional 394,065 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 186.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 462,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,908,000 after purchasing an additional 301,026 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 156.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 385,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,232,000 after purchasing an additional 235,011 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 150.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 349,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 210,053 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $73.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of -23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.26. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $89.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.25 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 59.23% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James raised GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.87.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $39,311.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,031.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 10,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $807,470.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,465.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,281 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

