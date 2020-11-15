New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of AvalonBay Communities worth $40,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,803,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,526,361,000 after buying an additional 1,890,718 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,007,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,556,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,298,000 after buying an additional 725,486 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,051,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,481,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $169.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.88.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on AVB. Truist decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.63.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

