New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 204,484 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,484 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.37% of Match Group worth $35,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $4,333,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 502.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,406,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,609,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $131.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $141.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $5,503,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,972.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,918 shares of company stock worth $14,143,234. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.55.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

