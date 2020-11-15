New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 175.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.48% of Bill.com worth $38,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bill.com alerts:

NYSE BILL opened at $95.24 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $120.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.56.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.73 million. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bill.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.69.

In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 6,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $559,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Piaker sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $197,357.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,431,224.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,337,755 shares of company stock valued at $418,716,387 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.