New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,172,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 114,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Corning worth $38,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. First Command Bank increased its stake in Corning by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Corning by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Corning by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 34,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

NYSE GLW opened at $35.83 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $37.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 179.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Cross Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In other Corning news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $209,586.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,852.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $123,883.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,296,225 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.