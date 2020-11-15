New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 13,817 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,817 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Align Technology worth $39,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Align Technology by 93.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $457.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $384.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.32. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $507.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $348.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.46.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.75, for a total value of $4,867,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,148 shares in the company, valued at $33,171,039. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,089 shares of company stock worth $76,342,311 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

