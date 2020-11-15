New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 17,295 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,295 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of TransDigm Group worth $36,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in TransDigm Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $566.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $673.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $496.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.85.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 12,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.57, for a total value of $7,268,618.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,650.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.86, for a total value of $10,964,915.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,608 shares of company stock valued at $69,403,507. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $577.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.94.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

