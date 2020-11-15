New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 22,100 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Parker-Hannifin worth $40,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 59.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

PH opened at $258.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.48. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $269.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.07.

In related news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.42, for a total value of $372,417.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,797,299.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 9,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.48, for a total value of $2,005,858.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,857,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,956 shares of company stock worth $12,652,118. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

