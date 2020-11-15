New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 39,800 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $40,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,393,000 after buying an additional 131,271 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $556,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ODFL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.25.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $202.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.71 and its 200 day moving average is $180.13. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.80 and a fifty-two week high of $213.66.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

