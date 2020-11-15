New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 73,200 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 671,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Otis Worldwide worth $41,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $28,209,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 13.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $3,025,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $301,000.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

OTIS opened at $65.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.22. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $67.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.15.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.