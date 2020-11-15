New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $38,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.27.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $181.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.63 and a 200 day moving average of $149.50. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $190.62.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

