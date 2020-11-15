NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $261.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $210.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NICE. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NICE from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NICE from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised NICE from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on NICE from $262.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NICE from $156.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. NICE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $249.82.

NICE stock opened at $236.44 on Thursday. NICE has a 12-month low of $110.59 and a 12-month high of $255.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 78.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. NICE had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NICE will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NICE. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in NICE in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in NICE in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NICE by 32.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

