NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance in the United States. NMI Holdings, Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut NMI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on NMI from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.65.

NMIH stock opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NMI has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.91.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.85%. The firm had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NMI will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in NMI by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NMI by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in NMI in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

