Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Raised to $99.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Northern Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.84.

NTRS opened at $90.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.28 and a 200-day moving average of $80.66. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $2,625,317.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 21.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,481,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,545,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,094 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 387.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,008,000 after acquiring an additional 681,158 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 41.7% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,251,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,619,000 after acquiring an additional 662,049 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 590.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,771,000 after acquiring an additional 545,917 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth $28,353,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

