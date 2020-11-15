OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of OFS Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

OFS stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. OFS Capital has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $70.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.37.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a positive return on equity of 10.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.71%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in OFS Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in OFS Capital by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 95,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in OFS Capital by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

