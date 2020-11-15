Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Stephens currently has $17.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ONB. TheStreet upgraded Old National Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. BidaskClub raised Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.25.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.00. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $18.74.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.89 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 25,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

