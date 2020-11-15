Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) traded down 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $2.01. 1,382,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 814,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oncolytics Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $83.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 18,548 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 146,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 284,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.