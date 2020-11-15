Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.16. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.15.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.45% and a negative return on equity of 147.33%. The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Carter acquired 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $150,000.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,947 shares in the company, valued at $151,088.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops various product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and mantle cell lymphoma; and TK-216, a small-molecule compound that is designed to inhibit E26 transformation-specific oncogene-family oncoproteins, which is being evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial alone and in combination with vincristine to treat Ewing sarcoma, a rare pediatric cancer.

