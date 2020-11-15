Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given New $35.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LPRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Open Lending from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities began coverage on Open Lending in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Open Lending from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.10.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $30.88.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter worth $931,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 3.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 809,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,646,000 after buying an additional 27,257 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter worth $7,650,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter worth $7,759,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter worth $1,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.