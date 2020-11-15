Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Northland Securities

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price objective hoisted by Northland Securities from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.10.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. On average, analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $7,152,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $2,550,000. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

