Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at $371,000. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at $533,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 16.9% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 147.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

