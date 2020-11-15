OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

OPGN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered OpGen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of OpGen in a report on Monday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.55. OpGen has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 181.57% and a negative net margin of 532.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OpGen stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of OpGen worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

