Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Opthea’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Separately, Truist began coverage on shares of Opthea in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:OPT opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. Opthea has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

About Opthea

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

