Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Opthea in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Opthea in a report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:OPT opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. Opthea has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $17.86.

About Opthea

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

