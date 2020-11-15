OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker Sells 15,000 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,705.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OPRX stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $368.06 million, a PE ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $24.57.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 31.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at $72,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the second quarter valued at $102,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OPRX. BidaskClub downgraded OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

