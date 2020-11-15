OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on OPTN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded OptiNose from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a market perform rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. OptiNose has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. OptiNose has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $207.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.78.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.13. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 282.14% and a negative net margin of 265.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OptiNose will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in OptiNose in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 150.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in OptiNose in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 289.4% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in OptiNose in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

