Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Shares Down 0.8%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) traded down 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $174.85 and last traded at $177.22. 1,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.61.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.20 and a 200 day moving average of $133.54.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DOGEF)

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.