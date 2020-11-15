Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $467,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $28,209,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $3,025,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $301,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIS opened at $65.57 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $67.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.13.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

