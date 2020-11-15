Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $199.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.89.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 125.30% and a negative net margin of 11,386.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIC. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,919,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Otonomy by 387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 774,259 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Otonomy by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,111,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after buying an additional 460,185 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otonomy by 503.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 169,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 141,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

