Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its target price lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Outfront Media from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.89.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $31.20.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.85 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 32.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

