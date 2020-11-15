PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,996 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.37% of PacWest Bancorp worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 28.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 42.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACW stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.64. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $39.39.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PACW shares. BidaskClub raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

