Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Down 8.2% on Insider Selling

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) shares dropped 8.2% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 4,803,077 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 6,659,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Specifically, Director Norman S. Matthews acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 711,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,723,619 shares of company stock worth $3,474,834 in the last ninety days. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

The company has a market cap of $345.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.56. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 62.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 136.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,078,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813,873 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 9.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 263,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at $7,718,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at $4,528,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 34.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,717,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 438,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

