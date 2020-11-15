Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $215.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Paylocity is benefiting from the growing adoption of its solutions among clients with less than 50 employees. Moreover, healthy momentum in the company’s core and upper end of the market is a tailwind. Further, the release of Learning Management System and Community portal, which garnered a positive feedback from clients, is encouraging. Also, the addition of on-demand pay to its portfolio is likely to boost client wins going forward. Additionally, Paylocity’s regular investments in technological upgrades, along with product innovation, will continue to boost its top line. Nonetheless, we anticipate near-term headwinds to margin due to lower interest rates. Moreover, concerns over global economic growth might undermine Paylocity’s near-term growth prospects. Additionally, heightening competition from ADP and Paychex are concerns.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PCTY. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.65.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $189.14 on Wednesday. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $66.98 and a 12-month high of $209.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.05, a P/E/G ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.84, for a total transaction of $247,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $8,248,965.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.69, for a total value of $921,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,278,673.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,350 shares of company stock worth $19,122,895 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 150.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 364.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 138.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

