PeerStream (OTCMKTS:PEER) Trading 0.9% Higher

PeerStream (OTCMKTS:PEER) shares traded up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24.

About PeerStream (OTCMKTS:PEER)

PeerStream, Inc builds decentralized technologies for multimedia social apps and business communication solutions worldwide. It develops PeerStream Protocol, a decentralized multimedia content delivery solution building on blockchain technology. The company offers social video applications, such as Paltalk, a real-time and interactive social networking applications provider; Camfrog, a cross-platform video chat community; and Backchannel, a blockchain-based secure video messaging app.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for PeerStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PeerStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.