PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Trading Up 5.1%

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)’s share price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 603,677 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 422,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNNT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

The company has a market cap of $220.58 million, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 81,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 559.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 182,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 158,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

