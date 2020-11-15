Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target Raised to $6.50

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.50 to $6.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $1.75 to $2.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

