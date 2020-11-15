PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PQSG) Trading Up 1.9%

PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PQSG)’s share price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.44 and last traded at $55.44. Approximately 7 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.41.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.56.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.