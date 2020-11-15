Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,843 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Phillips 66 by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,225 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,600,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,042,000 after purchasing an additional 714,717 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,216,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,133,000 after purchasing an additional 682,256 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,980,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,179,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,770,000 after purchasing an additional 297,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.45 per share, with a total value of $92,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.44. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.82.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

