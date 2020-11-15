PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) Shares Up 1.5%

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX)’s share price shot up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.79 and last traded at $25.78. 7,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 16,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 2.04% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

