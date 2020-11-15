Piper Sandler Boosts Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target to $71.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LMND. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of LMND opened at $59.87 on Thursday. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $96.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.32.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 million. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lemonade will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter worth $243,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter worth $33,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter worth $11,495,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter worth $2,638,000.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

