Planned Solutions Inc. Buys New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,126,000 after acquiring an additional 623,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,176,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,694,000 after acquiring an additional 125,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,772.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,816.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,573.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,495.53. The stock has a market cap of $1,198.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

