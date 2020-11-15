ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ) Shares Down 1.5%

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ) fell 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.74 and last traded at $21.74. 16,366 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 82,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 57.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 32,863 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 153.6% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 27.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 112,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 23,905 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

About ProShares Short MSCI EAFE

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

